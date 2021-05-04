Advertisement

A Nemo Road bridge gets some much needed attention

The bridge will see repairs.
The bridge will see repairs.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, a bridge on Nemo Road collapsed when a truck went over it.

Since then, that bridge has remained virtually unusable, and now finally, plans are being made to fix the damage.

A bridge deck, or the surface of a bridge, will usually see deterioration over time.

The decks of this particular bridge saw repairs in 2008 and 2012. However, there was not enough funding to get it entirely fixed after its collapse last year. This year, an emergency procurement has been approved that will provide the bridge with 8 new deck units.

When bridges need repairs, action often happens because those who travel it most often speak up, according to Joe Miller, Pennington County’s Highway Superintendent.

”We got word from a land owner up there that has driven over the bridge. They drive it daily, so they’re our eyes and ear out there,” says Miller. “So, we went it and inspected it.”

Pennington County is working on two other bridges for the same type of deterioration. One is located off Old City Road, and another is in Hisega.

Once the construction starts, the road will maintain traffic through one lane and it should take between one and two months to finish.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore after a decade hiatus in July of 2020.
President Killer commends DOI’s decision over Mount Rushmore fireworks celebration
Lance Pearson to remain head wrestling coach at Rapid City Central
Lance Pearson will remain as Rapid City Central wrestling coach
This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.
Human remains found in 2 bears suspected in Colorado attack
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

Fireworks light up the night sky.
Fireworks are mostly free game between July 3 and July 11
Moonlit Movies
Moonlit Movies coming to Main Street Square
Open burn gets out of hand.
PCSO says the public has illegal open burns without knowing it
FEMA and Indian Health Services partnered together to provide access to COVID vaccines for 13...
FEMA and IHS create mobile clinic to vaccinate more North and South Dakotans