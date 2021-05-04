A Nemo Road bridge gets some much needed attention

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, a bridge on Nemo Road collapsed when a truck went over it.

Since then, that bridge has remained virtually unusable, and now finally, plans are being made to fix the damage.

A bridge deck, or the surface of a bridge, will usually see deterioration over time.

The decks of this particular bridge saw repairs in 2008 and 2012. However, there was not enough funding to get it entirely fixed after its collapse last year. This year, an emergency procurement has been approved that will provide the bridge with 8 new deck units.

When bridges need repairs, action often happens because those who travel it most often speak up, according to Joe Miller, Pennington County’s Highway Superintendent.

”We got word from a land owner up there that has driven over the bridge. They drive it daily, so they’re our eyes and ear out there,” says Miller. “So, we went it and inspected it.”

Pennington County is working on two other bridges for the same type of deterioration. One is located off Old City Road, and another is in Hisega.

Once the construction starts, the road will maintain traffic through one lane and it should take between one and two months to finish.

