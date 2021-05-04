A Few Showers Today; Breezy Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The next upper level trough cruises southeast into the area today. Scattered showers will be likely this afternoon, with a rumble of thunder possible, especially near the Hills and in northeast Wyoming.

Breezy conditions will develop again for Wednesday with isolated showers still possible in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer and drier then a trough will bring much cooler temperatures and fairly widespread rain this weekend. Temperatures will be cold enough for snow in the higher Black Hills this weekend, as well as the Big Horns. Not the most pleasant of Mother’s Days, but we sure do need the moisture.

