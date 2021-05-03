New kids’ TV show emerges from the Mister Rogers universe

NEW YORK (AP) — Mister Rogers’ neighborhood is expanding. In rare welcome news of sprawl, PBS Kids is readying a new puppet-led series called “Donkey Hodie,” inspired by characters in the original Fred Rogers TV show.

The whimsical series for children ages 3-5 starts airing Monday and centers on the adventures of Donkey Hodie, an enthusiastic yellow donkey with a bright magenta mane.

She’s the granddaughter of the donkey puppet Rogers created back when TV shows were in black and white.

During each 15-minute episode, Donkey Hodie learns lessons like why following a recipe step-by-step makes sense.

