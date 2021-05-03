Advertisement

Cooler than Normal Start to the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see mostly cloudy skies today with breezy conditions and below normal temperatures. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out around the Black Hills.

Tuesday will be slightly milder, then another trough will bring showers and cooler temperatures Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and warmer, but the Mother’s Day weekend looks cloudy and showery as a yet another trough races in from the west. Not great timing, but we sure do need the moisture!

