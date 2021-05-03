Advertisement

Biden infrastructure package to address ‘childcare desert’ in South Dakota

According to the American Jobs Plan, 43% of residents in South Dakota live in what’s known as a...
According to the American Jobs Plan, 43% of residents in South Dakota live in what’s known as a “childcare desert” with no quick access to early childhood learning.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Biden Infrastructure package would invest more than 25 billion dollars into modernizing childcare facilities. Statistics in the American Jobs Plan says that a large percentage of South Dakotans live where there’s no quick access to early childhood education

President Joe Biden says he hopes to modernize and expand early learning facilities across the country. According to the American Jobs Plan, 43% of residents in South Dakota live in what’s known as a “childcare desert” with no quick access to early childhood learning.

Keiz Larson with the YMCA in Rapid City said that an expansion of childcare is needed in the Mt. Rushmore state.

“It benefits the communities, and we have fewer people incarcerated, we have more people that are qualified for jobs, more kids that finish regular schooling,” Larson said. “Those are great statistics.”

Some remain critical that childcare is included in a massive infrastructure package in Washington D.C.

Senator John Thune said that while focusing on early childhood learning is important, it should be debated separately from infrastructure.

“If you want to talk about childcare, daycare, community colleges, those are fine conversations to have, I’m not saying those aren’t worthy subjects to discuss,” Thune said. “All I’m saying is, they shouldn’t be lumped together with infrastructure.”

Funds to childcare infrastructure are part of the plan’s large overhaul of education policy.

