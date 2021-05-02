Motorcyclists take to the roads this spring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The warmer weather attracts all sorts of seasonal activities.

As the weather gets nicer, more motorcyclists are seen taking their bikes out of the garage and onto the road.

But there are a few things you might want to check before heading out to ensure a safe ride including checking the tire pressure, making sure the oil is still good and your tire tread depth.

“Then once you get out on the road just remember that you’re a little out of practice, so take it easy. There’s going to be gravel on the roads and different dirt. The roads aren’t quite clean yet,” said Mike Maloney, the Marketing Manager at Rapid City’s Harley Davidson. “We’re all excited to get out and ride but make sure you’re paying attention, you’re watching for cares, they’re not used to looking for you and being aware and making sure you’re staying safe.”

Spring weather can be tricky in South Dakota and Maloney wants to remind bikers to be prepared for sudden changes in the weather and to be prepared with extra gear.

He also says make good decisions and watch out for other cars because they’re not always looking out for you.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.