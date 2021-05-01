Summer season opens up for the Black Hills Farmers Market

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The sounds of summer filled the air at the Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City Saturday.

“Today is our season opener here in Market Park so we’ve continued a year-round farmers market Saturdays, but this Saturday is the kick-off to the main season market,” says market manager Barb Cromwell.

The market has more than 40 vendors signed up to sell and with the beautiful weather Saturday saw, the community was ready to get outside.

But what makes the summer season special? That’s when the produce starts coming.

“All ready today we have tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuces, and very soon we’ll have the asparagus and rhubarb, those kinds of things. But then all the great honey and eggs, a wide variety of meats and baked goods and canned goods,” says Cromwell.

What’s great about coming to a farmers market, Cromwell says you can talk to vendors directly about the food and where it comes from... and some of it was freshly picked.

But most importantly, she says you are supporting local businesses like Deb Taylors.

“I just had a customer from Pierre say no we are going buy here, we’re going to buy local it’s important to them. They are supporting so many families when they buy local that are local families,” says Taylor.

Taylor says of the jobs she has had in her life.. the Farmers Market is her favorite and she will be selling there until she can’t anymore.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.