Rapid City Library is expanding their services for the summer

Books at the pop-up library.
Books at the pop-up library.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Public Library is setting up a pop-up shop every Saturday at the Black Hills Farmers Market.

This will allow the library to expand its services letting people sign up for a library card, check out books, or keep kids entertained.

And the library won’t just be at the market, events librarian Dakota Baker says they will be going to seven different locations in Rapid City.

”If people don’t have, or kids especially, don’t have access to our services downtown we’re going to Knollwood Heights, we’re going to some of the parks Canyon Lake, and so being able not necessarily get downtown or have a means we’re kind of going to where they will be so we can share our services with them in these pop-up locations,” says Baker.

The library is looking into a “bookmobile,” which would let them drive around and serve more communities. For more information about where they will be click here.

