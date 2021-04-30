Advertisement

Sunny Friday is On Tap

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are looking at June-like weather even though it is only the end of April. The 80° temperatures will make it hard to go to work on Friday and the beginning of the weekend is looking just as good but a little cooler.

High pressure is here for about another day or two and then the ridge breaks down from our area and moves to the east making way for a cool front.

The cool front will get us the instability we need to fire off a few showers and even some imbedded thunderstorms across the region mainly in the overnight hours. Right now we are not looking at anything severe, but as you know our geography is such that sometimes a round of hail can be caused by the westerly flow rushing down off of the mountains and high hills. It is worth keeping an eye on.

