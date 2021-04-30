Advertisement

Success stories already happening at OneHeart

OneHeart
OneHeart(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - OneHeart opened their doors at the beginning of the year with the goal of helping lift families out of poverty.

and now just 5 months later, OneHeart is already seeing success.

Both families and individuals have moved into the center and successes are happening much earlier than the OneHeart staff had anticipated.

Transformation Director Chadwick Ratigan who grew up in poverty shares his own life experiences with guests at One Heart to help inspire them.

“For them to be able to know that it is possible and I had one guest tell me it is possible and they can do this. For me, it made me well up a bit and put a lump in my throat. It made me happy to know I can set an example for them,” Chadwick Ratigan, Transformation Director, says

Ratigan added that for one of their guests the thing they were most excited to do once moving in was having the ability to do laundry.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One spunky eight-year-old in Albemarle County is now an internet sensation after deciding to...
Virginia 8-year-old goes viral for hysterical impression of her mom working from home
Missing Rapid City teen
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her
Rapid City man is killed in accident.
Wyoming accident claims life of Rapid City man
Both stare into the mine that caused their family to evacuate.
A mine collapse forced them to evacuate; now a year later, the Trudo family revisits the past

Latest News

Sharon Meyer & Charlie Nardozzi discuss prepping your garden in your greenhouse.
A couple of factors contribute to fewer greenhouse plants than usual
Ross Johnson appeared in court for a status hearing. He is charged with aggravated assault and...
South Dakota teen sentenced in connection to a 2018 shooting death
The South Dakota Youth Soccer Association State Championship is scheduled for this weekend at...
Rapid City to host state soccer tournament this weekend
The Monument Health Foundation’s “Together We Can” fundraising campaign had already put forward...
Monument reaches fundraising goal to expand cancer care institute