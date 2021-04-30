Advertisement

Police find 90 people in Houston house; possible human smuggling

Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards holds a news conference Friday. Police discovered...
Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards holds a news conference Friday. Police discovered more than 90 people inside a home during a kidnapping investigation.(Houston Police, Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) - Houston police said Friday that they are investigating a possible human smuggling operation upon finding around 90 people inside a home.

Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards said in a news conference that they had received a report of a kidnapping that eventually led them to the home in the southwest Houston area. He said 90 people were found inside the house.

Edwards said no children were found in the house. He estimated the youngest person was in their early 20s.

He said most of the people they found were men, with “approximately five females.”

SWAT and technical operations teams executed the search warrant at the home. Police are treating it as a human smuggling investigation, and Edwards said Homeland Security investigators would be handling it.

There may be some positive COVID cases inside the house, so the health department was headed there to perform rapid testing.

“We are in a pandemic, and we do have some people in the house that are symptomatic,” Edwards said. “We’ve already had some people in the house tell us that they’re not able to smell, not able to taste, and we did have some people with fever.”

