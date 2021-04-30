Advertisement

Earth Day hiking challenge: Hike a bit, snap some selfies, win a pin

Complete the three hikes, take the selfies and here you go!
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The weather is warming up and it feels like summer is right around the corner.

Hiking is popular in the Hills, and in an attempt to get people out and exploring the Earth Day Trail Challenge was born.

There are 3 trails involved with the challenge.

The far west trail at Hanson Memorial Park, the amphitheater trail on the Skyline Wilderness and the Nature Loop at the Outdoor Campus.

Spread throughout the trails are signs, and if you take a selfie by each one on the 3 trails, you can earn a pin for your efforts.

An Intern at Solid Waste, Ria Harper, came up with the idea to celebrate Earth Day a little longer.

”Being outside is so good for you. Even today, it’s 80 degrees. The vitamin D feels great. We’re just really keeping the momentum of Earth Day and Cleanup Week,” says Harper, “and that the outdoors are so great for you and that it’s nice to be outside.”

The Trail Challenge is also asking participants to bring bags and pack out trash found along the way to clean up the Black Hills.

You have until the end of May to complete the challenge.

If you do, you can pick up your pin at the Outdoor Campus in Rapid City.

