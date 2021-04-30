Advertisement

COVID cases tied to Sturgis Rally

Health officials say the annual event resulted in "widespread transmission" of the virus.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attracts thousands of visitors each year, and not even the pandemic could stop some rally-goers.

However, in a study published April 29, health officials claim the rally resulted in “widespread transmission of SARS-CoV-2 across the United States.”

According to the study, almost 650 cases of COVID-19 were traced back to the rally. This includes primary, secondary and even tertiary contacts that could be traced back to the annual event.

The study, published by a number of medical professionals, including state epidemiologist Doctor Joshua Clayton, goes on to say that 463 people from about 30 different jurisdictions tested positive after attending the rally, where masks where not required.

