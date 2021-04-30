Cooking with Eric - Rice Krispies Shrimp

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In this edition of Cooking with Eric, you will see a super simple, supremely delicious shrimp recipe prepared by my mother - a recipe we’ve enjoyed as a family for years.

First, you need a pound of large or jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail on. You need 2 cups of Rice Krispies cereal or equivalent. You also need a stick of butter and just a touch of salt and pepper.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Crush Rice Krispies in a Ziploc bag to make into smaller pieces. Don’t over do it, you don’t want a fine powder. Place the crushed cereal on a plate.

Melt a stick of unsalted butter in a bowl in a microwave. Stir in a dash of salt and pepper.

Dip each shrimp in the butter, then coat with the crushed Rice Krispies. Place in a single layer in a baking dish. After all of the shrimp are in the dish, sprinkle with more crushed Rice Krispies and sprinkle with a bit more butter.

Bake uncovered for 20 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve immediately.

