Say Hello to Sunshine for Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was a much warmer day and that warmth will do two things. First, it will obviously warm us up and the second thing it will do will come later. That warmer air will set us up for perhaps just enough instability to fire off a thunderstorm later in the weekend and the beginning of next week.

We have high pressure taking its time, but coming nonetheless. That high pressure will build in and bring us mostly clear skies over the next few days.

By Friday the big story will be the 80° temperatures appearing in all of its June-like glory, but then by Saturday and into Sunday, it will be time to pay the piper.

There is also a concern about the fire danger being reignited due to the breezy conditions that will come in on Friday and Saturday ahead of the front. So please be on the lookout for that as well. Make sure to do your part to prevent wildfires.

A cool front dips in from Canada to destabilize our atmosphere and will cause rain and also bring down the temperatures. This will bring them down to what is considered normal (or slightly below) for this time of the year - which still overall isn’t really all that bad at 61°. Until the next bout of rain, enjoy the sunshine.

