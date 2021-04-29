Advertisement

Say Hello to Sunshine for Thursday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was a much warmer day and that warmth will do two things. First, it will obviously warm us up and the second thing it will do will come later. That warmer air will set us up for perhaps just enough instability to fire off a thunderstorm later in the weekend and the beginning of next week.

We have high pressure taking its time, but coming nonetheless. That high pressure will build in and bring us mostly clear skies over the next few days.

By Friday the big story will be the 80° temperatures appearing in all of its June-like glory, but then by Saturday and into Sunday, it will be time to pay the piper.

There is also a concern about the fire danger being reignited due to the breezy conditions that will come in on Friday and Saturday ahead of the front. So please be on the lookout for that as well. Make sure to do your part to prevent wildfires.

A cool front dips in from Canada to destabilize our atmosphere and will cause rain and also bring down the temperatures. This will bring them down to what is considered normal (or slightly below) for this time of the year - which still overall isn’t really all that bad at 61°. Until the next bout of rain, enjoy the sunshine.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash in Rapid City
Both stare into the mine that caused their family to evacuate.
A mine collapse forced them to evacuate; now a year later, the Trudo family revisits the past
One spunky eight-year-old in Albemarle County is now an internet sensation after deciding to...
Virginia 8-year-old goes viral for hysterical impression of her mom working from home
RCAS
RCAS unveils plans for the 2021-2022 school year
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse

Latest News

Mostly Sunny
Sunny in the Black Hills
Warmer weather to end the week
warm day
Sunny and Warmer for Midweek
warming up
Sunny for Mid-week in the Black Hills