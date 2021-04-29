Advertisement

Monument reaches fundraising goal to expand cancer care institute

By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Health is announcing it’s surpassed the $8.5-million fundraising goal for an expansion of its Cancer Care Institute.

This comes on the same day that Monument broke ground for the expansion that’s expected to be completed by the summer of 2023. The Monument Health Foundation’s “Together We Can” fundraising campaign had already put forward $6.5 million of previously raised funds in January. The remaining $2 million came from community donations.

Robin Zebroski with the Monument Health Foundation said that it’s heartwarming to see the community come together and help make the expansion a reality.

”Whether people in the community bought a t-shirt at the Stock Show supporting ‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink,’ or individuals, or businesses or foundations, gifts small and large came together to reach our goal,” Zebroski said.

The expanded institute will offer more space for the 40,000 cancer patients a year Monument serves.

