RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Simple ingredients for Jack Caudill’s bacon bombs:

-Puff pastry

- mozzarella cheese

- bacon

1. Cut the puff pastry into two-inch squares

2. cut the mozzarella cheese into quarter half-inch cubes

3. cut the bacon in-half

4. wrap the puff pastry around the mozzarella

5. Add some garlic butter around the puff pastry and mozzarella

6. Wrap the bacon around the puff pastry and secure it with a toothpick

7. Add them into the air fryer, preheat to 375 degrees.

8. Cook for 11 minutes

Done! Simple and delicious bacon bombs

