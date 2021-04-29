Advertisement

A couple of factors contribute to fewer greenhouse plants than usual

Sharon Meyer & Charlie Nardozzi discuss prepping your garden in your greenhouse.
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Remote work, quarantine, and staying at home due to Coivd-19 led to many people picking up new hobbies.

Two of those hobbies were landscaping and gardening, which saw an upward surge in 20-20.

Now, a year later, the depletion of gardening resources leaves the country with a new problem…a plant shortage.

Greenhouses are seeing fewer plant racks making their way into nurseries than usual as the same people who picked up the gardening hobby last year, continue to get their hands dirty this spring.

“We’ve seen a lot of it. There’s been a lot of calls. A lot of people looking for different things that they haven’t been able to find. People from last year that we’re looking to grow plants last year that were new gardeners are looking to grow plants this year,” said Sidney Nachtigall, the owner of Nachtigall Greenhouse.

Nachtigall grows most of his plants from plugs in his greenhouse and says he’s mostly noticed an issue with fewer shrubs and trees than usual being shipped to his nursery. Otherwise, his business has not been too affected.

Aside from the pandemic, the plant shortage can also be linked to this year’s southern freeze.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

