Warmer weather to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of sunshine on tap today, though a few clouds slide through during the afternoon. It will be a beautiful day with high temperatures rising into the 60s across the region.

Thursday will be another nice day. We begin with sunny skies through the morning, but some clouds will roll through during the afternoon and evening hours. That won’t stop temperatures from warming up, though. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Mostly sunny skies and warm air continue for Friday. This will be the warmest day of the forecast with highs in the 80s for many! In Rapid City, the high of 82° Friday is more of a temperature we would expect toward the final days of June or first few days of July! That’s a warm way to end April.

The first day of May will be warm with clouds increasing. Highs will be in the 70s for many. Showers and storms will be possible late Saturday, into the overnight hours and will carry into Sunday. Highs to finish up the weekend will be in the 60s. Cooler air filters in Monday, where highs will be in the 50s with showers through the day. Temperatures will warm back up to above normal by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.