Advertisement

Sunny and Warmer for Midweek

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are looking at a little thing that we haven’t had in a while. Balance. Mother Nature is always looking for equilibrium.

There is a mix of rain, sun, warmth and nice cooling in our overnights. Spring in its truest form seems to want to stick around for at least the next seven days.

There will be a mix of mostly sunny skies and the chances of afternoon rain from Thursday afternoon into Friday. High pressure with typical springtime diurnal showers will dot the map for those chance-of-rain days. You will also notice that the overnight temperatures will not get at or near freezing at any point over the next few weeks as we say goodbye to April.

May will start off on a rainy note and then more sun for the first week after that.

Mostly cloudy overnight and a low of 38° in the early morning hours. Then mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday and a high of 67°.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash in Rapid City
UPDATE: Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
2nd amendment
Noem 2nd Amendment
More than 107,000 people are on the transplant waiting list and Jane Beisner didn’t want her...
Two Rapid City women took friendship to a whole new level with a kidney transplant
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse

Latest News

warming up
Sunny for Mid-week in the Black Hills
sunnier
Cool and Showery Today; Warmer and Drier the rest of the Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
graphic
Showers expected tonight and Tuesday