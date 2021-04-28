Sunny and Warmer for Midweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are looking at a little thing that we haven’t had in a while. Balance. Mother Nature is always looking for equilibrium.

There is a mix of rain, sun, warmth and nice cooling in our overnights. Spring in its truest form seems to want to stick around for at least the next seven days.

There will be a mix of mostly sunny skies and the chances of afternoon rain from Thursday afternoon into Friday. High pressure with typical springtime diurnal showers will dot the map for those chance-of-rain days. You will also notice that the overnight temperatures will not get at or near freezing at any point over the next few weeks as we say goodbye to April.

May will start off on a rainy note and then more sun for the first week after that.

Mostly cloudy overnight and a low of 38° in the early morning hours. Then mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday and a high of 67°.

