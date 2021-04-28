Advertisement

South Dakota Department of Health prepares for medical marijuana

South Dakota voters made the decision to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana, the first time any state has done both during the same election.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon sent out a proposal to vendors to help the state put together a patient registry, verification, and licensing system for medical marijuana.

These systems are important, so when people apply for a medical marijuana card the state can issue them to those who apply and keep track of who is participating in the program which is helpful to the state and law enforcement.

”We want to make sure that anybody that claims to have a medical marijuana card, it has been vetted through the state and that they meet the criteria to actually possess that card and so this system that were again looking procure will help us maintain that registry and then will also be a resource for law enforcement so they know that when they’re checking that persons medical marijuana card if it’s been properly issued and that,” says Malsam-Rysdon.

Malsam-Rysdon says even though the law itself becomes effective on July first, the systems will be ready closer to the end of October, and they’ll be able to issue medical marijuana cards by November 18th.

