SD COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in vaccine distribution. We are putting up a valiant fight against the virus, but now is not the time for any of us to let our guard down.

There were 170 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,265. One new death has been reported bringing the states total death toll to 1,962.

Pennington County reported 19 new cases, Lawrence County reported 3 new cases, Butte reported 2, and Harding, Perkins, Dewey, Ziebach, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties reported 1 news case each.

Hospitalizations remained at 103.

According to CDC data, 54.33% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 44.35% have completed the full vaccine series. As a state, we are displaying a strong and united front against COVID-19.

Keep up the good work.

