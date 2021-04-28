Advertisement

SD COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday

(WKYT)
By Jill Sears
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in vaccine distribution. We are putting up a valiant fight against the virus, but now is not the time for any of us to let our guard down.

There were 170 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 121,265. One new death has been reported bringing the states total death toll to 1,962.

Pennington County reported 19 new cases, Lawrence County reported 3 new cases, Butte reported 2, and Harding, Perkins, Dewey, Ziebach, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties reported 1 news case each.

Hospitalizations remained at 103.

According to CDC data, 54.33% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 44.35% have completed the full vaccine series. As a state, we are displaying a strong and united front against COVID-19.

Keep up the good work.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash in Rapid City
Both stare into the mine that caused their family to evacuate.
A mine collapse forced them to evacuate; now a year later, the Trudo family revisits the past
One spunky eight-year-old in Albemarle County is now an internet sensation after deciding to...
Virginia 8-year-old goes viral for hysterical impression of her mom working from home
RCAS
RCAS unveils plans for the 2021-2022 school year
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse

Latest News

Missing Rapid City teen
“Vaccine Passports:” Let’s travel
“Vaccine Passports:” Let’s travel
Protein based vaccine will begin trials in the Black Hills next month
Protein based vaccine will begin trials in the Black Hills next month
RCAS
RCAS unveils plans for the 2021-2022 school year