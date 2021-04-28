Advertisement

RCAS unveils plans for the 2021-2022 school year

By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the school year winds down the Rapid City Area School district has unveiled its plan for how the next school year will work.

At the most recent school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon says the 2021-22 school year will see a return to the 5 day school week, as well as an end to mask requirements. The district will, however, keep enhanced hygiene protocols in place.

The district will also go back to allowing visitors and volunteers who provide key services back into school buildings.

“Do such great service to our schools, they volunteer untold hours at a financial investment that we would be hard-pressed to provide otherwise,” Dr. Lori Simon

Simon added that if they see anything of great concern coming from health professionals changing over the summer or during the school year, that information would be brought to the board, who would then determine if enhanced safety protocols should be brought back.

