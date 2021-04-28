Advertisement

Rapid City Public Library announced pop-up libraries for the summer

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting on May 1st, through September, the Rapid City Public Library’s Pop-up Library will be out in the community four days a week.

The pop-up will offer library users materials to check out, reference services, library card sign-ups, take and make crafts, storytimes, and Wi-Fi.

Locations include the Farmer’s Market, Canyon Lake Park, Sam’s Club, New Underwood, Knollwood Townhouses, and Parkview and Horace Mann pools.

Providing resources and services outside the library building and in the community is important because it meets educational and informational needs where people live, shop, and play and in a variety of locations.

