Fitzgerald Stadium, first all turf field in South Dakota

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday, a second generation field turf was unveiled at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The new turf has longer fiber, with sand and rubber infill, which gives the one-and-half-inch-turf more cushion and a dirt like feel.

The new ground will lead to fewer rainouts because of an underground drainage system filtering water into nearby Rapid Creek.

The project has been on budget, but the next 5 weeks of construction are sure to be a scramble, and the players are anxious to get out there.

Kelvin Torve, Post 22 Head Coach, says it’s been tough inside with the field almost ready to go. Anticipation is building.

”They can’t wait, because we’ve been indoors for the last month and we walk in here and then go practice indoors. Which, is really not that fun, and then you look out here at this gorgeous field that you can’t quite get on yet and it’s hard,” says Torve. “So, to say they’re anxious and excited is understating the case.”

Players will no longer have to put a tarp the field when it’s raining and some of the luck will be taken out of the game that’s associated with bad hops and dirt fields.

It will be the first all turf field in South Dakota.

On June 3, when the project is scheduled to wrap up, it will see seventy four games during the first month and a half.

