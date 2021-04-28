A proposed tariff stirs up the the renewable energy community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A tariff requested by Black Hills Energy to the Public Utilities Commission is stirring up the renewable energy community.

Multiple businesses that create renewable sources and the people who use them claim this proposed tariff would charge them to use the energy they produce themselves…essentially taking away the incentive to invest in renewable energy.

Jared Capp is the owner of Pangea Design, a firm that mainly focuses on sustainable design and construction. Basically, they help people use wind, water or solar energy.

Capp says the technology in renewable energy has advanced so much in the past 10 years that the price of them has dramatically declined.

“10 years ago, a panel would cost you $5 a watt for a module like the ones behind me and now you’re looking at 37-50 cents a watt. So, it’s becoming, small scale solar is becoming a viable option for homeowners,” said Capp.

But this could soon change.

A new tariff was introduced by Black Hills Energy. They say it’s an effort to keep prices fair for everyone. The tariff would essentially have users of renewable sources, otherwise called “behind the meter” systems, pay for 100% of their energy…even the energy they produce themselves.

Currently, “behind the meter” customers receive a small percent of their electricity from Black Hills energy but otherwise generate most of it themselves. BHE claims the fixed cost for equipment such as poles and wires to provide services is then transferred to people who don’t have “behind the meter” systems.

They say, The proposed tariff would be an attempt to make things fair, but Capp disagrees.

“Similar model to you and your family have a garden. You built the garden, you built the raised beds, ran the waterline, and produced the vegetables and then the grocery store wants to make you pay for the vegetables and pay a monthly fee for the garden,” said Capp.

Almost 70% of South Dakota’s energy comes from renewable sources and Capp believes this tariff would be a push in the wrong direction.

“South Dakota right now has this amazing opportunity to poise itself as a leader in renewable energy moving forward. The entire country is going to renewables in the next 15-20 years, and I think if the PUC lets this go through, it’s an example of South Dakota being behind the ball instead of in front of it,” said Capp.

Capp says it’s not just about renewable energy…but about the people who use and produce that energy.

“This is people’s livelihood all the way to the people who sell the equipment and the systems all the way to the people that install them and the homeowners who want to do something for themselves,” said Capp.

Capp says if this tariff passes, the option of putting solar on a home is pointless.

In a statement to KOTA News, Black Hills Energy said, “We have a responsibility to ensure our electric rates are just and reasonable across all customer groups.” They are not trying to discourage renewable generation and say “Our proposed amendment is about establishing fairness in the way our electric rates are structured.”

The public utility commission meets again tomorrow (April 29) to discuss the proposed tariff and any interventions filed against it.

