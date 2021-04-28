Advertisement

A mine collapse forced them to evacuate; now a year later, the Trudo family revisits the past

By Connor Matteson
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Opening the gate means unlocking memories, John Trudo and his family went back to where it all started.

“We were just getting ready to make steaks and my wife told me ‘hey the water, we lost water, we got no water that’s working.’ Checked the faucet and that’s about the time that my next-door neighbor Albert came over said ‘hey we got an emergency you need to get out here.’” says Trudo.

And what he saw in his front yard.

“It was pretty shocking to say the least,” says Trudo.

A 40-foot sinkhole opening up into an abandoned 1940′s mine right in their front yard.

Forcing the Trudo family to move during a pandemic, putting an extra strain on 9-year-old Logan.

“It was really hard for him to come back to the room the first time after it was empty because he’s the one that designed all this so it was really heartbreaking for him,” says Trudo.

Taken twenty days before having to evacuate.
Taken twenty days before having to evacuate.(John Trudo)

This photo of the Trudo family was taken April 7, 2020, exactly twenty days before their lives sunk.

What was once a vibrant home where a family created memories, is now abandoned and overgrown.

“What this stuff was before to what it is now it’s just everything’s overgrown, it’s weeds, it’s trashy, and nobody knows for sure what lies in its future,” says Trudo.

Recalling the past gives this family pause, feeling the weight of looking back.

“At some point in time you gotta start thinking about what it’s going to take you to move forward and you can’t move forward if you’re dwelling on the past,” says Trudo. “So we try not to come here a whole lot because it does, it really doesn’t sit well with you.”

How did this happen? Trudo and his neighbors still have no answers but are thankful no one got hurt.

“I mean somebody honestly could have died out here or multiple people for that matter and we just got lucky nobody did,” says Trudo.

So East Daisy drive remains locked up.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash in Rapid City
UPDATE: Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
2nd amendment
Noem 2nd Amendment
More than 107,000 people are on the transplant waiting list and Jane Beisner didn’t want her...
Two Rapid City women took friendship to a whole new level with a kidney transplant
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse

Latest News

South Dakota voters made the decision to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana, the...
South Dakota Department of Health prepares for medical marijuana
Black Hawk is a quiet town, but now is one of the most talked-about places in the Black Hills...
Black Hawk family returns to their once lived in home a year after having to evacuate
Rapid city annual cleanup.
Annual Rapid City cleanup disposes over 6 tons of refuse
Overdecorated cribs can be dangerous to newborns