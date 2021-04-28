A mine collapse forced them to evacuate; now a year later, the Trudo family revisits the past

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Opening the gate means unlocking memories, John Trudo and his family went back to where it all started.

“We were just getting ready to make steaks and my wife told me ‘hey the water, we lost water, we got no water that’s working.’ Checked the faucet and that’s about the time that my next-door neighbor Albert came over said ‘hey we got an emergency you need to get out here.’” says Trudo.

And what he saw in his front yard.

“It was pretty shocking to say the least,” says Trudo.

A 40-foot sinkhole opening up into an abandoned 1940′s mine right in their front yard.

Forcing the Trudo family to move during a pandemic, putting an extra strain on 9-year-old Logan.

“It was really hard for him to come back to the room the first time after it was empty because he’s the one that designed all this so it was really heartbreaking for him,” says Trudo.

Taken twenty days before having to evacuate. (John Trudo)

This photo of the Trudo family was taken April 7, 2020, exactly twenty days before their lives sunk.

What was once a vibrant home where a family created memories, is now abandoned and overgrown.

“What this stuff was before to what it is now it’s just everything’s overgrown, it’s weeds, it’s trashy, and nobody knows for sure what lies in its future,” says Trudo.

Recalling the past gives this family pause, feeling the weight of looking back.

“At some point in time you gotta start thinking about what it’s going to take you to move forward and you can’t move forward if you’re dwelling on the past,” says Trudo. “So we try not to come here a whole lot because it does, it really doesn’t sit well with you.”

How did this happen? Trudo and his neighbors still have no answers but are thankful no one got hurt.

“I mean somebody honestly could have died out here or multiple people for that matter and we just got lucky nobody did,” says Trudo.

So East Daisy drive remains locked up.

