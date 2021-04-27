Taskforce aims to help Native American students excel

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A task force aimed to help indigenous students will be in full force this summer.

President of the Title Six Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee, Valeriah Big Eagle, says in the district Native American students are falling behind on graduation rates and in almost every subject.

She says last year’s graduating class only retained close to 25% of Native American students that started as a freshman.

The task force is going to be figuring out how to increase the retention and graduation rates with Native American students. One potential solution: adding Native American culture into the curriculum

“One of the things we want to do is immerse our indigenous students in their language and their culture so that they can feel a sense of belonging, that they can be empowered to be inherently indigenous Lakota, Dakota, Nakota or whatever tribe their from and because we know our students are resilient,” says Big Eagle. “We just have to help awaken that resiliency within them.”

One of the first tasks the group is working on will be a Lakota language immersion pilot program at Canyon Lake Elementary School this fall.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.