Advertisement

Raising awareness for veteran suicide one step at a time

The goal of Mission 22 is to end Veteran suicide
Mission 22 walk
Mission 22 walk(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Veteran Chris Cooper, who works for Mission 22, a program aimed at ending veteran suicide is hosting the walk.

When we last spoke to Cooper he had logged 21 miles just by himself around the track and has had around 120 people show up and walk alongside him.

Cooper says he is feeling a little sore from the walk, but it doesn’t compare to the hurt families have from losing a loved one.

“Remembering these people that we’ve lost, their families, and showing those that are struggling is more important than some sore feet and body,” Chris Cooper, Veteran and Mission 22 ambassador

The walk started at 8 AM April 26 and continued until 8 AM April 27

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash in Rapid City
uncle Louie's diner
Supportive community persuades local diner to expand to Spearfish
UPDATE: Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Local groups and NFS get together to educate public on 4 wheeling responsibly.
Four wheeling in the Hills, etiquette and conservation with the Forest Service and local groups
More than 107,000 people are on the transplant waiting list and Jane Beisner didn’t want her...
Two Rapid City women took friendship to a whole new level with a kidney transplant

Latest News

The national campaign, launched annually by the Department of Transportation, kicks off the...
Drive safe, work safe, save lives is the motto for Work Zone Awareness Week
From magpies to the South Dakota state flower to buffalo and pine trees, the south wall of Acme...
Indigenous artist uses talent to tell story of Lakota culture
After a summer with many camp programs shut down or restricted due to COVID-19, the CDC has...
One organization is ready for a COVID-19 safe summer camp program
Using data and research from millions of vaccines, the CDC and FDA have resumed use of the J&J...
Use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will resume at Monument Health