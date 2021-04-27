Raising awareness for veteran suicide one step at a time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Veteran Chris Cooper, who works for Mission 22, a program aimed at ending veteran suicide is hosting the walk.

When we last spoke to Cooper he had logged 21 miles just by himself around the track and has had around 120 people show up and walk alongside him.

Cooper says he is feeling a little sore from the walk, but it doesn’t compare to the hurt families have from losing a loved one.

“Remembering these people that we’ve lost, their families, and showing those that are struggling is more important than some sore feet and body,” Chris Cooper, Veteran and Mission 22 ambassador

The walk started at 8 AM April 26 and continued until 8 AM April 27

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.