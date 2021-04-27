Advertisement

Protein based vaccine will begin trials in the Black Hills next month

At the American Indian Clinical Trials Research Network, trials for another COVID-19 vaccine from Sanofi will begin on May 26th.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson continue to manufacture shots for Americans, there are a few other companies working to get their vaccines on the market as well, one of which is starting phase three trials in Rapid City.

At the American Indian Clinical Trials Research Network, trials for another COVID-19 vaccine will begin on May 26th.

The Sanofi vaccine is being tested at only a few sites in the United States, whereas hundreds of others will take be in countries across the world with few or no vaccine options.

The principal researcher for the American Indian Clinical Trials Research Network pushed to make sure the Black Hills was included in the trials, to give anyone who might be hesitant or still waiting, another shot option.

“I know that at least several handfuls of that is because the only thing available for some people is one of these messenger RNA vaccines and they just were not going to get the vaccine over different types of worries that they had about that,” said Jeffrey Henderson, American Indian Clinical Trials Research Network’s principal investigator.

Sanofi currently manufactures 40 other vaccines for things like rabies, yellow fever, and tetanus.

For those interested, Modern and Pfizer are messenger RNA-based vaccines, J&J and AstraZeneca are adenovirus-based, while Novavax and Sanofi are protein-based.

Anyone over the age of 18 can enroll in the trial.

