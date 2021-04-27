Monument Health explains their newest program; Little Black Hills Battles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Kelly Mitchell, Nurse Manager at Monument Health and Stacy Hunt a Rapid City mom who has a special tie to the pediatrics department joined KOTA Territory News at noon to talk about a new program and event.

MIRANDA: We’re here today to talk about the Monument Health Little Black Hills Battles Program. Kelly, can you tell me more about what this is?

KELLY: Yes, thank you again for having us here today. I’m very proud to talk more about our pediatric services at Monument Health. Services include: maintenance chemotherapy, infusions, immunotherapy infusions, injections, blood administration, IV fluid hydration, and stimulation testing. We want to raise awareness that these services are available to families so they can stay close to home and get the care they need.

MIRANDA: Stacy, as a parent how was this program valuable to your family

STACEY: Brox in the NICU & Pediatric stay and how Monument Health Pediatrics supported his care, close to home.

MIRANDA: Kelly, you’re working to raise more awareness for this great service, tell us about your 5K this weekend?

KELLY: On Sunday we are going to celebrate some of our Little Black Hills Battles – these are pediatric patients who bravely fight childhood illness and disease every day right here in our community. Our event this weekend is to celebrate these kids and their everyday battles, raise awareness for these services, and raise money for Children’s Miracle Network. Every donation makes a difference and all the money raised stays local to support these families.

