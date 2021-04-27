Advertisement

Cool and Showery Today; Warmer and Drier the rest of the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With moisture in place we will still see scattered showers today. Some patchy fog and drizzle can also be expected this morning. Very welcome moisture, indeed!

Drier air moves in tonight and Wednesday, and as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds in from the west, we’ll see a bit warming trend. In fact, upper 70s are likely Friday and Saturday.

As we head into May, another slow moving trough will approach us Sunday into early next week, bringing more welcome chances for moisture.

