Annual Rapid City cleanup disposes over 6 tons of refuse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The annual Citywide Cleanup was last week.

It saw 6 and a half tons of garbage disposed of. That’s over thirteen thousand pounds.

The cleanup didn’t take place last year due to the pandemic, but volunteers made up for this time around.

This was the 50th year that the city saw a community cleanup event.

Over one thousand five hundred volunteers participated and made up one hundred and sixty teams. Together, they cleaned up two years worth of trash.

The Rapid City Landfill allowed free disposal for most items last week, which included over one thousand pounds worth of tires alone.

Over two thousand visitors were seen at the landfill throughout the week.

The turnout was one of the most impressive ever for the annual event according to Jancie Knight, the Solid Waste Outreach Coordinator with the Rapid City Landfill.

”Our community is such a small-large community. So, everybody’s willing to lend a hand. It’s really nice to see,” says Knight. “It’s good for me, as a mom, to see that there is some faith left in humanity.”

Knight says that being a waste conscious person is helpful in a windy state like South Dakota.

Paying attention to the kinds of garbage your using can make a big difference.

She says that reusable garbage bags are being accepted again, but if you’re not into that, just make sure your plastic bags go home with you.

