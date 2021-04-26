Advertisement

Warmer Monday with showers late

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers end this evening and skies start to clear up. We’re partly cloudy Monday morning through midday before clouds increase again with the chance for a few showers and maybe a storm in the afternoon/evening hours. Highs will be in the 50s to the north and 60s to 70s south and east. High fire danger is likely for those in southwest South Dakota all the way down into the southern plains. be very careful if out recreating, as fires could start and spread quickly.

Another shower chance is expected on Tuesday. Most of the shower activity will fall in the morning to middle of the day, tapering off during the afternoon. Highs Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Warmer air will return on Wednesday with highs back in the 60s for many. Thursday will have temperatures flirting with 70° under mostly sunny skies. Friday and Saturday look to be the warmest days in the forecast with highs in the upper 70s, flirting with 80° both days. Near to below average temperatures are expected to return after with a few rain chances.

