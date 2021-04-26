Advertisement

Turning Warmer Today; Shower Chances Increase Tonight and Tuesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer air moves in today as a warm front lifts northeast. Isolated showers are possible this afternoon as the atmosphere destablizes.

Fire danger will be very high to extreme in far southwest South Dakota today due to low humidity, warm temperatures and gusty winds. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of Fall River and Custer Counties this afternoon.

An upper level trough moves into the plains tonight and Tuesday. Rain will increase, but only in the form of scattered showers. The main part of the storm will miss us well to the south.

A warm and dry weather pattern sets up for the last half of the week and the start of the weekend.

