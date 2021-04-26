Showers expected tonight and Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cloudy skies will continue tonight and Tuesday with scattered showers impacting the area. Moisture totals will be on the lower side, but we will take anything we can get. Parts of northeast Wyoming and the hills could see some snow mix in with the rain late tonight through the morning hours, but no accumulation is expected. Lows tonight will be in the 30s and 40s, while highs Tuesday will be in the 40s and 50s.

Skies clear up Tuesday night and will leave us with partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, making for a beautiful day! Temperatures continue to get warmer Thursday with highs in the 60s for many and even a few near 70°. Friday and Saturday will feel like summer! Plenty of sunshine is expected both days and highs will be in the upper 70s in town, with some on the plains possibly near or in the 80s.

A storm system will pass through Sunday and early next week, which looks to take highs down into the 60s Sunday and 50s Monday and Tuesday. Showers are looking possible Sunday and Monday as well. After that, temperatures warm back up into the 60s or potentially warmer!

