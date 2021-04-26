Advertisement

Use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will resume at Monument Health

Using data and research from millions of vaccines, the CDC and FDA have resumed use of the J&J vaccine, saying it was risking people's lives by not offering it.
Using data and research from millions of vaccines, the CDC and FDA have resumed use of the J&J...
Using data and research from millions of vaccines, the CDC and FDA have resumed use of the J&J vaccine, saying it was risking people’s lives by not offering it.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Friday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration decided to resume the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a huge step forward, we’ve been waiting for the CDC and FDA to make this kind of decision in favor of this vaccine because this is going to improve our chances to get that 80%,” said Shankar Kurra, Monument Health’s vice president of medical affairs. ”We can be free to walk around without a mask, gather in social spaces, go to bars, restaurants, enjoy the summer.”

Using data and research from millions of vaccines, the CDC and FDA have resumed use of the J&J vaccine, saying it was risking people’s lives by not offering it.

“It is worth it in order to not get COVID-19 which increases your risk for clots and other damage to your organs, including the lung, the brain, the heart, the kidneys, so this is why the CDC and FDA decided that the risks are really negligible compared to the huge benefits,” said Kurra.

3,500 J&J vaccines have already been given to South Dakotans and another 2,400 are awaiting use.

“I don’t see a hesitancy at least in that. Those that want to get the vaccine, prefer if you will, the Johnson and Johnson because it’s a one dose,” said Kurra. ”In fact, we’ve had several inquiries about folks wanting to get the vaccine. It’s a one-and-done vaccine, people like that.”

