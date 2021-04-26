Advertisement

Drive safe, work safe, save lives is the motto for Work Zone Awareness Week

In 2020 alone, Ohio work zones have suffered 4,540 crashes-- killing 19 people. Kentucky...
In 2020 alone, Ohio work zones have suffered 4,540 crashes-- killing 19 people. Kentucky reports 905 work zone crashes for 2020-- killing six.(WSAZ/Marlee Pinchok)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Drive Safe…work safe…save lives. That’s the motto for National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The national campaign, launched annually by the Department of Transportation, kicks off the start of construction season.

Its message? To remind drivers to be extra cautious driving through work zones.

“Definitely driving through the project, slow down, keep your eye on the road. Everybody needs to get home safe at night. Drivers, pedestrians and workers. So, that’s the goal of the Work Zone Awareness Week in itself is just to get everyone home safe and get everyone through these projects safely,” said Jason Baker the Project Engineer for the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Baker is the engineer in charge of the Omaha Street Project in Rapid City. The reconstruction of the road is designed to create a third driving lane going both directions, new sidewalks, and lighting.

That project is slated for completion by May of next year.

Baker wants to remind everyone to give yourself extra time driving through this work zone and he along with the DOT invite everyone to wear orange this Wednesday for “Go Orange Day” in honor of the week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

uncle Louie's diner
Supportive community persuades local diner to expand to Spearfish
UPDATE: Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Local groups and NFS get together to educate public on 4 wheeling responsibly.
Four wheeling in the Hills, etiquette and conservation with the Forest Service and local groups
RCPD
In the past week, RCPD responds to two calls that put officers in danger
More than 107,000 people are on the transplant waiting list and Jane Beisner didn’t want her...
Two Rapid City women took friendship to a whole new level with a kidney transplant

Latest News

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers for Monday
2nd amendment
Noem 2nd Amendment
COVID-19 India
SOS messages, panic as virus breaks India’s health system
More than 107,000 people are on the transplant waiting list and Jane Beisner didn’t want her...
Two Rapid City women took friendship to a whole new level with a kidney transplant