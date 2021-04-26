Deadly motorcycle crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – One person died early Monday morning in a motorcycle-vehicle crash that occurred in Rapid City.

The names of the three people involved in the deadly crash are not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2011 Honda VT1300 motorcycle was westbound on Interstate 90 when the driver failed to negotiate a left turn. The driver lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle onto the interstate. A westbound 2011 Volvo D13 semi-truck and trailer could not stop in time and ran over the motorcycle driver.

The 31-year-old motorcycle driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the semi-truck were not injured.

Both westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from mile marker 59 to mile marker 60 were closed for about five hours.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

