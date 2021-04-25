Warmer air Sunday, but showers return in the afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday will be very similar to the weather we had on Saturday. Plenty of sunshine in the morning and middle of the day before clouds return through the afternoon hours. Those clouds will bring the chance for some showers to the area by dinner time and through the evening. Highs Sunday will be in the 60s for many, with 50s in parts of the hills.

We’re dry Monday morning and there could even be a little bit of sunshine midday, but once again, clouds will return into the afternoon and evening hours, which will bring another shower chance to the area. Highs will be in the 60s for many. Mostly cloudy skies settle in Tuesday with isolated showers possible through the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s, but the 60s will quickly return.

Wednesday looks to be the first day without a rain chance and temperatures will jump back into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Thursday is warmer as temperatures flirt with 70° and mostly sunny skies. Friday looks to be the warmest day of the forecast. As of now I have temperatures in the upper 70s, but models are suggesting we could see some low to mid 80s. I’m not sold on it yet, but if models stay consistent, I’ll bump the temperatures up. Saturday will be in the 70s again, but cooler air will move in Sunday and early the following week as a storm system looks to move into the area.

