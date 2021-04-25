Advertisement

Supportive community persuades local diner to expand to Spearfish

uncle Louie's diner
uncle Louie's diner(KOTA KEVN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past year, many small businesses felt the impact of the pandemic.

While some saw their doors close permanently, others were able to expand.

“We’ve been really blessed here. We’ve had a lot of support from the locals, so I really appreciate them, and the surrounding Black Hills,” said David Stewart the owner of Uncle Louie’s Diner.

Uncle Louis Diner, a family-owned restaurant known for its seemingly impossible 7-pound hamburger eating challenge, opened a second location in Spearfish earlier this month.

Stewart says despite the pandemic, opening another restaurant was an easy decision.

“The locals treat us very, very well., We had a lot of people from Spearfish coming down asking if I’d open a restaurant up for them, so here we are!”

Stewart says the support from the community persuaded him to keep his dining room open during the pandemic.

“We followed the rules and regulations, but we found the customers out there, the people within the community really appreciate us. So, therefore, there wasn’t that much of a hesitation.”

South Dakota is among the top-ranked states for starting a small business because it’s tax-friendly with no corporate or individual income tax.

https://unclelouiesdiner.com/

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD
In the past week, RCPD responds to two calls that put officers in danger
A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother
Caron McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000 for not...
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS tape more than 20 years ago
The jail explains protocol surrounding inmate safety.
Jail sees first suicide in 15 years, explains protocol to keep inmates safe from self harm
GenPro Solutions solar panels at company.
Black Hills Energy looks to amend tariff on renewable energy to ensure electric rates are fair and reasonable

Latest News

Property Meld
Property Meld
Dexter is making a pawsitive impact one car ride at a time
Dexter is making a pawsitive impact one car ride at a time
Many drive-thru coffee shops have seen increased business since the start of COVID-19
Many drive-thru coffee shops have seen increased business since the start of COVID-19
Coffee shop items have been popular since the start of the pandemic.
Many drive-thru coffee shops have seen increased business since the start of COVID-19