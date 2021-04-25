Advertisement

Many drive-thru coffee shops have seen increased business since the start of COVID-19

Coffee shop items have been popular since the start of the pandemic.
Coffee shop items have been popular since the start of the pandemic.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Coffee, one of the most popular beverages in the United States with the National Coffee Association saying “overall coffee consumption is up by 5% across the nation since 2015.”

Greg Johnson, one of the owners of Dark Canyon Coffee which is a company that supplies and delivers coffee products in the Black Hills, says at the beginning of the pandemic their home espresso equipment sold out and to this day they are having problems ordering more due to them being made in Italy.

And when it comes to their delivery side of the business, they saw coffee shops with a drive-thru order more coffee. Whereas those without a drive-thru dropped 20% to 30%.

”I think that they were used to going to a coffee shop or coffee house and when they didn’t have that ability to do it or they were worried about the fear of it, they just make it at home instead,” says Johnson.

Johnson says their online traffic has jumped to Christmas time levels and has stayed there since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD
In the past week, RCPD responds to two calls that put officers in danger
Fatal crash in Lawrence County
The jail explains protocol surrounding inmate safety.
Jail sees first suicide in 15 years, explains protocol to keep inmates safe from self harm
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
Caron McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000 for not...
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS tape more than 20 years ago

Latest News

COVID-19 mutations and variants, what are they?
COVID-19 mutations and variants, what are they?
Four wheeling in the Hills, etiquette, and conservation with the Forest Service and local groups
Four wheeling in the Hills, etiquette and conservation with the Forest Service and local groups
South Dakota Department of Health receives recognition
South Dakota Department of Health receives recognition
Hughes and Stanley counties become second amendment sanctuary cities
Hughes and Stanley counties become second amendment sanctuary cities