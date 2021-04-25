Advertisement

Dexter is making a pawsitive impact one car ride at a time

Dexter got a special surprise on he chiefs car.
Dexter got a special surprise on he chiefs car.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Besides putting Dexter’s nameplate next to Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson’s on his office door, he now has his name stickered on the chief’s car.

When the one-year-old golden retriever isn’t getting pets and treats from the firefighters, he rides around town with Culberson.

And since he always has his head out the window, the chief felt it fitting to put his name on the door.

”His new thing is, is he’ll lay down on the back seat and just his nose sticking out here so everybody drives by always gets the waves and the laughs because of the way he’s sitting there but a lot of times he’ll just stand just like this and nose into the wind.”

Culberson says Dexter brings joy to not only the firefighters but also the community.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD
In the past week, RCPD responds to two calls that put officers in danger
Fatal crash in Lawrence County
The jail explains protocol surrounding inmate safety.
Jail sees first suicide in 15 years, explains protocol to keep inmates safe from self harm
Police said a gender reveal party used 80 pounds of explosives. People who live in the New...
80 pounds of explosives used in gender reveal, police say
Caron McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000 for not...
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS tape more than 20 years ago

Latest News

Coffee shop items have been popular since the start of the pandemic.
Many drive-thru coffee shops have seen increased business since the start of COVID-19
COVID-19 mutations and variants, what are they?
COVID-19 mutations and variants, what are they?
Four wheeling in the Hills, etiquette, and conservation with the Forest Service and local groups
Four wheeling in the Hills, etiquette and conservation with the Forest Service and local groups
South Dakota Department of Health receives recognition
South Dakota Department of Health receives recognition
Hughes and Stanley counties become second amendment sanctuary cities
Hughes and Stanley counties become second amendment sanctuary cities