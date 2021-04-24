Advertisement

COVID-19 mutations and variants, what are they?

What are variants and mutations?
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s been a lot of talk recently about COVID-19 variants.

In South Dakota, we’ve seen the United Kingdom, South African, and most recently, the Brazilan variant.

These come to be, according to Doctor Shankar Kurra with Monument Health, because when a virus enters the body it replicates itself millions of times causing an infection.

Kurra says every time it multiplies, there’s a chance for the virus to make mistakes.

He says that a virus is like a chain that has thirty thousand beads, and each bead has a chance to change when it multiplies.

He says every time one of those beads change, it’s called a mutation.

However, Kurra says that not all mutations are equal. That only those that have significant changes, and cause a virus to be more infectious, are labeled as variants.

”It only changes ten to fifteen out of thirty thousand. So, that’s not even one-percent. It’s one hundred thousandth, or a ten thousandth, of a percent change. That’s not really a change,” says Kurra.

Kurra says that scientists are only looking for mutations on a specific link in that chain, one that has 3 thousand beads instead of thirty thousand making it more rare.

He says that vaccination will stop the virus altogether, by not giving it the chance to breed high risk mutations.

