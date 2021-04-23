O blood type shortage across the U.S.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vitalant is experiencing a severe shortage in Type O blood, not only in Rapid City but across the country.

Donor recruitment representative Molly Barari says this shortage is due to many factors tied to the pandemic.

After many people were cooped up for a year and as the vaccine rollout continues, Barari says people are starting to get back out to enjoy life and donating blood might not be at the top of their list.

“O blood type is extremely important. So when there is an emergency and doctors do not know a patient’s blood type, they will reach for type O- blood because it is the universal blood donor and it can be transfused to any patient,” says Barari.

Barari says as long as you are feeling fine, you are able to donate blood after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can click this link to schedule an appointment tor you can call (605) 646-2625.

