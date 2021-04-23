In the past week, RCPD responds to two calls that put officers in danger

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the past week, the Rapid City Police Department says they have experienced two incidents where officers were put in danger.

On April 17 an officer was responding to a call on Surfwood Drive when he returned to his patrol car and noticed damage to one of the windows of his car.

After locating an individual seen in the area, police say the man gave a fake name and fled once the officer tried to detain him.

According to police, the two ended up on the ground -- where Cody Ceder Face,25, allegedly began assaulting the officer.

Captain John Olson with the RCPD says fights like this are dangerous for any officer.

“That’s very concerning when you are in the middle of a fight with someone because you don’t know if there are friends around even when you get into a physical confrontation with them you don’t know if they have a gun or knife on them as well,” John Olson, RCPD

Then on April 22, officers were dispatched to an alleyway in the area of North 7th street for a report of gunshots. Officers located 20-year-old Danisha Andrews Red Cloud. When officers went to detain her, they say she reached for something on her person. Officer tackled Red Cloud and allegedly determined that she had a stolen handgun. The RCPD wants to remind the public to make sure they are taking care of their guns -- to avoid them ending up in the wrong hands.

“Most of the time when we have these stolen guns show up they came out of an unlocked car,” continued Olson

Olson added that he was glad no one received any serious injuries from either of these calls.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.