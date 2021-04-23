Advertisement

Getting warmer this weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected both Saturday and Sunday, with clouds increasing through the afternoon hours. A couple isolated showers will be possible Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Sunday will have a slightly better chance at an afternoon and evening shower/storm. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s, while temperatures jump into the 60s by Sunday.

A few showers will be possible on Monday with plenty of cloud cover. Temperatures holding steady in the low 60s to begin the week, but will fall into the 50s on Tuesday, where clouds still linger. A little more sunshine will return on Wednesday, where highs climb back up near 60°. Warmer air is expected to return Thursday and Friday next week with 60s on Thursday and 70s by Friday.

