Advertisement

Cooler and Breezy Today with a Few Showers; Warmer this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front will bring windy, cooler weather to the area today. An upper level trough will bring scattered rain and snow showers, with most of the precipitation over the northern Black Hills and northeast Wyoming.

Milder air returns this weekend on the heels of southerly winds. Skies will be variably cloudy through Sunday. By Monday, a few showers will be possible as a new trough moves in from the west. Tuesday will also see showers, then a warm and dry weather pattern returns for the second half of next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Lawrence County
Sturgis refutes motorcycle rally was superspreader event
Sturgis Rally may see open containers this year
The variant isn't as deadly, but spreads faster.
South Dakota DOH confirms Brazilian COVID-19 variant
South Dakota leads the country in vaccinations as we battle COVID-19
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Rapid City Police Department works to deliver the highest standards in public safety

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Clouds
A Sun, Clouds and Snow Mix for Friday
More clouds
Cloudy and Light Snow Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mostly Sunny and Milder on this Earth Day; Cooler and Breezy Friday