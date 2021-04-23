Advertisement

A Sun, Clouds and Snow Mix for Friday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We had a very clear radar today. A few clouds passed to the east of the area but no rain was reported. Just a little shade. Temperature-wise, we are still a little bit below average, but we will make up ground over the next few days.

Some areas like the northern hills will see some light snow, but there will not be an abundance of that, mainly a rain and snow mix as we move into Friday. There will be much more cloudiness that makes it here by the end of the day on Friday. Then the skies clear out with the advance of high pressure that will make for a nice overall beginning and end to the weekend.

We will have to monitor the next front that comes in after noon on Monday. There will be an increased chance of rain into Monday night and Tuesday and the cold front will also drop the temperatures. The rain will hopefully help us continue to make a dent in our drought monitor for the next few weeks.

The clouds will leave us early on Wednesday and high pressure and drier air roll back in as well. The beginning of May is so far looking dry.

