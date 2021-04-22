Advertisement

‘Teammates’ mentoring program expanding in South Dakota

(KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Founded in 1991 by legendary University of Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne and his wife Nancy, ‘Teammates’ mentoring is a program for school aged children focused on providing them with a long-term role model.

Teammates pairs kids with adults who have similar interests, who then meet with those students roughly one hour a week for the duration of their schooling.

“Our mission is to inspire youth and help them reach their full potential through mentoring,” said Jess Karim, South Dakota regional coordinator for Teammates.

Teammates already had a presence in the greater Rapid City and Sioux Falls area, but in more recent weeks, expanded into Pierre.

“Pierre is a little unique in that the middle school (Georgia Morse) is right across from our State Capitol,” said Karim. “We have a lot of folks in Pierre that would be available to connect (and mentor).”

The program is always looking for new mentors to pair with mentees in all of its available locations. Given the newness of the program, this is particularly true in Pierre.

What makes a good mentor?

“Anybody who has time and passion for a child and their success,” said Kim Leiferman, Teammates coordinator at Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre. “People have so many talents, they don’t get to share their talents with others, so this is a great opportunity.”

“Every kid, does not matter who deserves a mentor, and this program is able to do that,” said fellow Teammates coordinator Renae Lehman.

For more information about teammates, or about how to become a mentor, click here.

Most Read

Sturgis refutes motorcycle rally was superspreader event
Sturgis Rally may see open containers this year
A teen learns how to operate a vehicle.
Driver’s Permit changes coming July 1
Around 6:30 this morning, the Rapid City Fire Department was called to a structure fire on the...
Structure fire on 5th street left family with badly burned home
As state hopes to implement vaccine passports, some raise concern over privacy
Governor Kristi Noem bans “vaccine passports” in South Dakota
A lifeguard on duty at the aquatics center.
Rapid City adds incentives after seeing shortage of workers

Latest News

Ground Break
Software company proves there’s plenty of room for the tec industry in South Dakota
Monument Health will move dialysis clinic.
Monument Health will move dialysis clinic
Overcome with emotion talking veteran suicide, something that hits close to home.
Rapid City man walks for veteran suicide
CDC data shows vaccination rates are continuing to grow for native populations.
Oyate Health hopes to combat vaccine hesitancy in native community